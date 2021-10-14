ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $463,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.