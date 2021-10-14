Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acerinox to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

