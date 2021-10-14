Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($41.52), for a total value of £447,653.08 ($584,861.61). Insiders sold 28,230 shares of company stock valued at $93,064,540 over the last quarter.

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down GBX 25.69 ($0.34) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,981.31 ($38.95). 912,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,243. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,432.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,258.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

