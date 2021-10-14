Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its position in Adobe by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 240,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,219,000 after buying an additional 52,284 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe by 73.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.34 on Thursday, hitting $606.46. 29,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,084. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $288.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $629.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

