Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.34.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 108.28. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

