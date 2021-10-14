Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Advantest alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78. Advantest has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.