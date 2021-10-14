Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

