Adverum Biotechnologies’ (ADVM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADVM. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

ADVM opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after buying an additional 121,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 364,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

