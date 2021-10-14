Advisory Resource Group Makes New $30.34 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 498,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,342,000. ConocoPhillips makes up 12.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 426,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,838. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.