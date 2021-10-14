Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE:OUT opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.