Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

