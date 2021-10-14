Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

