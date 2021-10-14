Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $155,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA opened at $109.96 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.43.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.