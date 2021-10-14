Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $157,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 100.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

