Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

