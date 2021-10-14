Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 137,897 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $442.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at $142,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCBG. DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

