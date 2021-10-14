Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in September

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 411,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.5 days.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

