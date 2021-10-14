Aedifica’s (AEDFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 12-month low of $121.35 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.59.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

