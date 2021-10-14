Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Purchased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.24% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 9,780 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 6,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,081. The firm has a market cap of $413.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

