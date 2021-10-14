Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $319,600.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $500.92 million, a P/E ratio of -227.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

