Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Galapagos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,855. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.