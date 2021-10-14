Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Achilles Therapeutics were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $13,240,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $22,986,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

ACHL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.