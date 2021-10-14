Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up 1.7% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,400,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,785. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

