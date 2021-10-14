Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares during the quarter. Vincerx Pharma makes up 3.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VINC. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $9,650,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,604,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VINC. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VINC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

