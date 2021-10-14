Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Aldeyra Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 7,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,623. The firm has a market cap of $505.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.