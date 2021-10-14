Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:AFL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 62,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,277. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $34,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

