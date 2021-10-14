Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Scotiabank

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AOIFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Africa Oil stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,645. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

