AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE:AGCO opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AGCO by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 150.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AGCO by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.