Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.08 ($155.38).

EPA:AIR opened at €112.34 ($132.16) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.54.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

