Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) is Altium Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,795 shares during the quarter. Aldeyra Therapeutics makes up about 2.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 273,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALDX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 8,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,623. The company has a market cap of $502.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

