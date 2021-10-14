Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,549 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

