Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 198.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,786. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

