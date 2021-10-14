Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 18,992 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after buying an additional 224,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. Analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

