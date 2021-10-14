Algert Global LLC Sells 5,270 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 1,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,561. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

