Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

TENB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 7,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.35 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,952 shares of company stock worth $3,179,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

