Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,954,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Align Technology by 998.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology stock opened at $596.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.87 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $692.42 and its 200-day moving average is $633.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

