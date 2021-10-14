Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $177,954,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Align Technology by 998.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $596.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $322.87 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $692.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.