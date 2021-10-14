AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 14.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $270,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $306,344.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387 in the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ALVR opened at $23.02 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

