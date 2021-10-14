Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 53.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.