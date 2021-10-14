Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $400.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.46. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

