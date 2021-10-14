Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $304,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 240,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of PPL by 677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 470,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 82,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

