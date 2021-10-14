Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIC opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

GIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.