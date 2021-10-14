Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Lam Research stock opened at $544.41 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $590.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

