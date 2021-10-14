Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $696.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $767.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

