AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,430 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,430 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,430,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.