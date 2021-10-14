AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

