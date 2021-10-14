AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $441,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several research firms have weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
Recommended Story: Dividend Kings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.