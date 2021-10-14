AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $441,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

