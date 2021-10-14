AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,773.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 146,886 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $790.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.