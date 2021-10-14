AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $74.80 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $145.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

