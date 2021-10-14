AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 75,409 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,409 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,613,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

